150,000 Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,407,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.08% of Sunrun as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total value of $147,221.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $2,921,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,138.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RUN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sunrun from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.82.

Shares of RUN stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.03. 245,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,993,721. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,549.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

