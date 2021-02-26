15,444 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,444 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 205.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $102.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.21 and a 200-day moving average of $111.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBY. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.