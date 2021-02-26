$165.27 Million in Sales Expected for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $165.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.60 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $164.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $636.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.60 million to $651.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $699.27 million, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $722.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $154.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MYGN has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Shares of MYGN opened at $30.21 on Friday. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $2,376,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 90,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

