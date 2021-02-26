17,043 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. FLEETCOR Technologies makes up approximately 2.0% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.58. 16,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.11.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

