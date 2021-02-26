17,130 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Wiser Wealth Management Inc

Wiser Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.93. 139,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

