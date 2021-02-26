180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe Acquires 2,501 Shares

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe purchased 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $18,507.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TURN stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 448,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,317,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

