184,328 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2,342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 163,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,243. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $322.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.05 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

