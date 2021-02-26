19,000 Shares in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Bought by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $2,754,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $2,975,000.

NASDAQ BPMC traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.72. 6,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,680. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,576 shares of company stock worth $2,652,123 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BPMC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

