19,077 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Purchased by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,077 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Workday by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after acquiring an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workday by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,549,000 after purchasing an additional 73,954 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after acquiring an additional 737,324 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.31.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 548,544 shares of company stock valued at $124,194,387. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.80. 156,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,142,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $248.06 and its 200 day moving average is $226.20. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

