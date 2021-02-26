19,809 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The New York Times in the 3rd quarter worth $51,270,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,385,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,074,000 after buying an additional 513,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 290.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 452,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 336,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 232.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 121,632 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 183,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 99,921 shares during the period. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $51.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 0.82. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,982 shares of company stock worth $244,348 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

