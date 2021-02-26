1inch (1INCH) Hits Market Cap of $705.96 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $4.91 or 0.00010295 BTC on exchanges. 1inch has a market capitalization of $705.96 million and approximately $661.65 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00489486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00469732 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,755,094 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

