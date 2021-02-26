1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ONEM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,745. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39.

Several research firms have commented on ONEM. Citigroup upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $2,421,695.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

