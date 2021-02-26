1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Raised to $56.00 at Truist

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

ONEM stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.70. 91,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.53. 1Life Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $414,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $753,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,545,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,557,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,630 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,947,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

