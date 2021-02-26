$2.38 Million in Sales Expected for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will post sales of $2.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $9.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $10.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $110.26 million, with estimates ranging from $6.61 million to $277.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcturus Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCT shares. B. Riley lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,944,407.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $51.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

