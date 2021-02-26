$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to announce $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.57 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $11.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.65 billion to $14.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

SAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NYSE:SAH opened at $44.50 on Friday. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $49.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

