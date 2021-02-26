$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.56 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.54.

RSG stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.94.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 43,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $4,097,425.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,367,738. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

