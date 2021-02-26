204,672 Shares in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 204,672 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Quotient Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Quotient Technology by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUOT opened at $13.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Quotient Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. On average, analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on QUOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quotient Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

