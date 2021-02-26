$222.40 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Analysts expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to post $222.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $227.10 million. American Campus Communities reported sales of $249.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full year sales of $872.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $824.40 million to $907.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $944.20 million, with estimates ranging from $885.80 million to $986.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

ACC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Shares of ACC opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PGGM Investments bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,233,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,309,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,232,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,906,000 after buying an additional 828,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

