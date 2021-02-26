23,818 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,818 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $113.93 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $104.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

