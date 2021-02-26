2,500,000 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,500,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1,877.6% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

General Electric stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,545,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,827,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

