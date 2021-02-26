25,477 Shares in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Darden Restaurants makes up 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,455 shares of company stock worth $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BTIG Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.56.

DRI traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.41. 6,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $139.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.