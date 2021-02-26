25,844 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 232,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 86,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 32,435 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 193.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 126,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $44.66 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average of $41.25.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.