271,916 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 271,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Hyliion comprises approximately 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP owned 0.18% of Hyliion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

NYSE HYLN traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,796. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35.

Several research firms have issued reports on HYLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.