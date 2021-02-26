$272.17 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce sales of $272.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $275.00 million. Brooks Automation posted sales of $220.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (BRKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.