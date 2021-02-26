2key.network Market Capitalization Hits $1.97 Million (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last seven days, 2key.network has traded 46.5% lower against the dollar. One 2key.network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $380,004.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00054324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00697876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00029484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00033123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003737 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2KEY is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,485,651 tokens. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network . 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key

Buying and Selling 2key.network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2key.network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.