3,014 Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,014 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Illumina by 1,052.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 657 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Illumina by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Illumina by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,864 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Illumina by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,242 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,779,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.60.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,619 shares of company stock worth $11,528,257. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILMN opened at $445.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $428.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.