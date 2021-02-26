$312.89 Million in Sales Expected for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) to post $312.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.34 million to $337.26 million. Azul reported sales of $790.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azul.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Azul from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Santander downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,925,000. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Azul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,792,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Azul by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 275,640 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Azul by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 590,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Azul by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after purchasing an additional 783,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $23.20 on Friday. Azul has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Azul (AZUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.