315,000 Shares in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.35% of Brighthouse Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 633.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $43.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

