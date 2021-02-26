$326.97 Million in Sales Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to announce $326.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.98 million and the highest is $330.20 million. Zumiez reported sales of $328.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $986.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $983.09 million to $989.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In other news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,324 shares of company stock worth $12,129,118. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZUMZ opened at $46.52 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $48.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

