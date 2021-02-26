$332.45 Million in Sales Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) will post $332.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.20 million to $337.70 million. Materion reported sales of $277.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materion will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTRN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 702,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Materion by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Materion by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 299,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 249,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Materion by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $68.50 on Friday. Materion has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Materion’s payout ratio is 14.42%.

Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

