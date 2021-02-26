$352.43 Million in Sales Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report $352.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $357.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $315.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $101.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

