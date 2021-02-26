$368.26 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will post sales of $368.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $374.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.09 million. VICI Properties reported sales of $255.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties had a net margin of 64.43% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,508,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,967,000 after buying an additional 2,671,434 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,948,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,684,000 after buying an additional 404,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,734,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,839,000 after buying an additional 1,032,539 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,192,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

