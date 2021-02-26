38,629 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Purchased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,269.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. The stock had a trading volume of 351,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,162. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

