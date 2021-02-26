41,811 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,000. Nasdaq comprises approximately 2.4% of Full18 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 18.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 568,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,705,000 after acquiring an additional 110,241 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 104,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after acquiring an additional 40,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at $7,175,014.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,358,858 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 16,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,109. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.03. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

