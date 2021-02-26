$419.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $419.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $439.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $389.70 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of AAN opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,708,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 789,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after buying an additional 163,618 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 273.8% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after buying an additional 393,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 342,719 shares during the last quarter.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

