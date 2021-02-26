$455.95 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report $455.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $434.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $58.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is 8.39%.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,050,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,451,000 after purchasing an additional 305,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Further Reading: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.