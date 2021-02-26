48,049 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Bought by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $18,350,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OneMain by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,113,000 after acquiring an additional 366,978 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in OneMain by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OMF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.81. 74,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,366,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.06 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 33.75%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In related news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

