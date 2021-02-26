4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Shares Gap Down to $2,500.00

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,500 ($32.66), but opened at GBX 2,375 ($31.03). 4imprint Group shares last traded at GBX 2,475 ($32.34), with a volume of 4,761 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,431.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,305.26. The company has a market cap of £692.32 million and a P/E ratio of 25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR)

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and stationery, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, and wellness and safety products.

