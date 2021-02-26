4NEW 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $439.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $15,883.21 and approximately $439.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00704618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00029870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00059473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00040292 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW is a token. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

4NEW Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

