5,090 Shares in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Purchased by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000. Alleghany accounts for approximately 1.3% of Full18 Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Alleghany by 26.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $647.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,531. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $426.87 and a twelve month high of $760.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on Y shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.