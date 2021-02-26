53,211 Shares in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Acquired by Full18 Capital LLC

Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 53,211 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 6,863 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $266,353.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Bobrinskoy bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,918.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,780.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ACIW traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,712. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

