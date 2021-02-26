$562.59 Million in Sales Expected for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) to announce $562.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.00 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $645.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

KAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE KAR opened at $14.25 on Friday. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $450,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 24.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 49,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

