57,136 Shares in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

HZNP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.13 and its 200 day moving average is $76.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $2,006,857.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,722.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,619 shares of company stock worth $26,652,435. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.