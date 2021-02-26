$58.60 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) to report $58.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $222.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.60 million to $223.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $220.50 million, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $221.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WASH opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $847.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.30.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.