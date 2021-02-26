$590,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $590,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $600,000.00 and the lowest is $570,000.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year sales of $2.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 million to $2.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $7.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.50. Heat Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Featured Article: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.