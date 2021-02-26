6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Trading Down 1.1%

6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.46.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,853 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF comprises approximately 19.0% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. 6 Meridian owned 98.93% of 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF worth $200,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

