6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Stock Price Down 2.6%

6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.04 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 83 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,050 shares during the period. 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.3% of 6 Meridian’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 6 Meridian owned 111.74% of 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF worth $34,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.