$75.15 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) to announce sales of $75.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $78.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.45 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $55.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full year sales of $317.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.37 million to $339.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $288.23 million to $416.47 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $78.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.