$84.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will post sales of $84.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.90 million and the lowest is $83.30 million. American Public Education reported sales of $74.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $319.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.18 million to $320.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $417.15 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $479.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti raised shares of American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in American Public Education in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 45.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American Public Education by 226.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in American Public Education by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.03 on Friday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $417.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

