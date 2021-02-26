88mph (MPH) Hits Market Capitalization of $29.20 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. 88mph has a market cap of $29.20 million and $3.27 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $98.98 or 0.00208131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00487684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00068802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00081799 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00075743 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.79 or 0.00460056 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 329,603 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,966 tokens. The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp

88mph Token Trading

